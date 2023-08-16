Algoma Central Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

