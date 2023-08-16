Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 33,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 2,809,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,428. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

