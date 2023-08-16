AllDigital (OTCMKTS:ADGL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AllDigital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. AllDigital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
AllDigital Price Performance
About AllDigital
AllDigital Holdings, Inc provides digital broadcasting solutions to develop, operate, and support complex digital service and digital broadcasting workflow implementations across various devices. The company offers AllDigital Brevity, a solution for transporting large digital media files over the Internet; and AllDigital Cloud, a unified digital broadcasting and cloud services platform for ingesting, storing, preparing, securing, managing, monetizing, converting, and distributing digital media and other forms of data across various devices.
