Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Allego alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allego

Allego Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Shares of NYSE:ALLG remained flat at $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.