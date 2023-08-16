Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $180.69. 74,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average is $198.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

