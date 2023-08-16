AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $2.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

AMC stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

AMC Entertainment’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $55,655,259 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 306.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 318.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

