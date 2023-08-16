AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives Sell Rating from Roth Mkm

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.82.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,172,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,486,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $25.45.

AMC Entertainment shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,924,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,464,774 shares of company stock worth $55,655,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after buying an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

