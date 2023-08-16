Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,881,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Amcor has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

