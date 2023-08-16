American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

AEP opened at $79.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

