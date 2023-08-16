American Money Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

