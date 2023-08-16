American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Further Reading

