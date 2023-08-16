Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,192 shares of company stock worth $991,515 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6,504.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.