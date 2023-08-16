Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (A, AEE, AESI, AGLE, AKAM, ANF, APA, APP, APR.UN, AR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 16th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $140.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $146.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $120.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $147.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $0.35 to $0.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $112.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $47.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $8.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71).

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 511 ($6.48) to GBX 493 ($6.25).

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $346.00 to $383.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $54.00.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $177.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $92.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.63 to C$2.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $127.00 to $133.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $10.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $24.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $96.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $175.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $146.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $174.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to €40.50 ($44.02).

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $314.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $335.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $370.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $348.00 to $372.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $320.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $169.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$12.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $44.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Argus from $550.00 to $604.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $285.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.30).

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $51.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $500.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$34.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$52.00 to C$51.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$110.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $118.00 to $127.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $265.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $490.00 to $500.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $115.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $8.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $1.70 to $1.20. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) had its price target raised by BTIG Research to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.80. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 107 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.46).

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.90. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $152.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $138.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $63.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.61 to C$0.59.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $10.00 to $9.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $131.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

