Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $99.92

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 136.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,270,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

