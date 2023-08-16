Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $31.10

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

