Analysts Set Expectations for Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,480,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,709,000 after purchasing an additional 381,078 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

