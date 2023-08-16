Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $53.70

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOYGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

