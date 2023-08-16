Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $53.70

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWEOY
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.