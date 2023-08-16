Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $53.70

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

