Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $670.00

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.50), with a volume of 16636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.60).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 731.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 782.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

