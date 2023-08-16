Ankr Market Cap Tops $224.13 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $224.13 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02391779 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $9,050,908.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

