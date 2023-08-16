Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.982 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Ansell Stock Performance
ANSLY opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.
About Ansell
