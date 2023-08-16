Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.982 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Ansell Stock Performance

ANSLY opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

