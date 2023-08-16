Ansell Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.396 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

