Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $460,980. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after buying an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,583,000 after buying an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,739. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.