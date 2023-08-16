Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,547,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 4,056,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.