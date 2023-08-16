Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $4,610,100.00 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIT stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 161,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,104. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

