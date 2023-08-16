Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 2,714,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,001. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

