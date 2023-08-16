Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.99

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 197048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arconic by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

