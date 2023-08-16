Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Arcos Dorados worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,352,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495,155 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

