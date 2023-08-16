Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0690 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.91 million and $3.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

