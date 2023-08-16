Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0678 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

