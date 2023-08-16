Ardor Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.27 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.