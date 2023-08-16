argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 396.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. argenx makes up about 4.1% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in argenx by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.59.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.21. 27,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,543. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

