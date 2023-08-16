argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in argenx were worth $164,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARGX traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,420. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.59.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

