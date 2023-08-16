Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

