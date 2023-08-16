Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.05. 520,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,025. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 379,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,417,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

