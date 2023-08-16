ASD (ASD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.56 or 1.00028513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04449906 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,292,273.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.