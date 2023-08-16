ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASOMY. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.92) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.34) to GBX 450 ($5.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $701.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 1,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

