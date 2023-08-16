Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 777,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 52,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

