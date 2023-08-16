ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 6,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

