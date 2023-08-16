Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 339,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.