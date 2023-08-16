Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ATOS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

