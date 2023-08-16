Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.05. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,059,529 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
