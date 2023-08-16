ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 3.6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 42,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 204,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ATRenew Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $639.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.