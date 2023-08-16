ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 3.6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 42,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 204,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
The firm has a market cap of $639.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
