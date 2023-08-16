Aufman Associates Inc Buys 3,397 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,824. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $700.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

