Aufman Associates Inc Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,001,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

