AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO traded down $14.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,495.74. 52,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,471.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,508.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

