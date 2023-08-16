Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.1 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,660. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

