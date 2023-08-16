Avery Dennison Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

