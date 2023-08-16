Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Avista by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

