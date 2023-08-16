Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet Dividend Announcement

AVT traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,740. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.