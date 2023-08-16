Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 50,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
